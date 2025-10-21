Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.37. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

