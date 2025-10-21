Journey Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in American International Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.4%

American International Group stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

