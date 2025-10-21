Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.9412.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $240.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.39 billion, a PE ratio of 138.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $242.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

