Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 154,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

GPIQ stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4579 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

