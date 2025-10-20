Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,461 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $60,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $248.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $252.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.87.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

