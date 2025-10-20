Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $429,000 Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UITB. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $169,000.

NASDAQ UITB opened at $47.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.1705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

