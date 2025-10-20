Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4%
FICO opened at $1,614.22 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,533.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,689.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,094,085 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price objective on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,137.43.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
