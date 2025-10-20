Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,783,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,673,000 after purchasing an additional 264,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $330,881,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,287,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,961,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,140,000 after acquiring an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Shares of EW opened at $74.50 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

