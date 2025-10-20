Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJR

Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 877,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 612,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 455,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 289,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.73 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

