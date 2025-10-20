Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Sells 327 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC decreased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

