First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,483,000 after buying an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $153.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.96. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

