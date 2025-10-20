Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $21,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after acquiring an additional 912,682 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,756.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after buying an additional 912,529 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,851,000 after buying an additional 713,762 shares during the last quarter. Income Research & Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,619,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 13,917.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 671,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 667,047 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

