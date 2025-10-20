Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,562,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4%

SPGI stock opened at $473.76 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.74 and a 200 day moving average of $513.42.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.