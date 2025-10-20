Insig AI (LON:INSG) Shares Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) shot up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46). 314,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 323,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.42).
Insig AI Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.99. The stock has a market cap of £41.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.08.
Insig AI (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (4.07) EPS for the quarter. Insig AI had a negative net margin of 4,307.68% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Insig AI
Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.
