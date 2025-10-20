iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after buying an additional 1,029,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after buying an additional 569,914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,034,000 after buying an additional 418,491 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWR opened at $95.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $97.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

