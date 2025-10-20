New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,973 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

