Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,593 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VXUS opened at $74.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.