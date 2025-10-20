Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $115.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

