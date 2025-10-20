BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCORP 34 Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS BCTF opened at $13.50 on Monday. BANCORP 34 has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.34.

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCORP 34 had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.27%.The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter.

BANCORP 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

