Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,038 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.6% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $657.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.54. The stock has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

