Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BMBOY opened at $13.30 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

