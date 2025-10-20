Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Sells 495 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,744,000 after purchasing an additional 994,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,328,000 after purchasing an additional 763,822 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,898,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,031,000 after purchasing an additional 307,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 447,666 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $43.70 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

