Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $68.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

