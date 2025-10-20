Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $23.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

