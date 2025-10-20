Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Has $32.90 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,063 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 14.5% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $32,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5%

DUHP opened at $37.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $38.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.