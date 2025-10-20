iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Position Decreased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 19.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $103,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.1%

USMV stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

