Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Has $200,000 Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $213.09 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

