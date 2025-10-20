Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Liontrust Asset Management (LIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Liontrust Asset Management (LON: LIO):

10/7/2025 – Liontrust Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 to GBX 340. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Liontrust Asset Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 435 price target on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Liontrust Asset Management had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a GBX 310 price target on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Liontrust Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 290 to GBX 280. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2025 – Liontrust Asset Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 to GBX 290. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.