The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Lifted by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 4.7% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 33.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.20.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $213.09 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day moving average is $208.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

