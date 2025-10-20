Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Stake Cut by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI opened at $84.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.17. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

