Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 119.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.5% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $213.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average of $208.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.