Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,211 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $8,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 625,971 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,065.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 260,626 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,569,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,368,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

