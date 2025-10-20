Fairway Wealth LLC Sells 56 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Fairway Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.05 and its 200 day moving average is $194.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $209.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

