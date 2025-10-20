The Boeing Company $BA Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 119.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6%

Boeing stock opened at $213.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.23. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.