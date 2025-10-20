LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $179,037,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $64,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,342 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,377,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 745.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,664 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

