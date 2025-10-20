RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after acquiring an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after acquiring an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RTX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $158.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.01. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

