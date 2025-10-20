Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 373,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,296 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

