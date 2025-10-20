Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,463 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of F stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.