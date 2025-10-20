Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after purchasing an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,137,000 after buying an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $215.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

