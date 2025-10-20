Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $18,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,454,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 234,601 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $879,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $467,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.