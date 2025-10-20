Journey Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $142.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

