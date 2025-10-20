Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 51,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $69.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.