Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,083,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,166,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $209,149,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,470,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,717,000 after buying an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,327,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,920,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,355 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,595,809.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 282,597 shares in the company, valued at $60,817,700.37. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,228 shares of company stock worth $121,653,740. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on VST
Vistra Price Performance
Vistra stock opened at $201.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.
Vistra Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.