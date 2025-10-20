CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 9,262 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 2.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $31,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.9%

NTR stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

