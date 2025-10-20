Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $307.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $311.66.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

