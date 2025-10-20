Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

