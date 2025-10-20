North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

ZBRA opened at $293.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $319.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.