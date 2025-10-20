Alexis Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Alexis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.6% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $887,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $478.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $470.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

