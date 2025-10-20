Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,074 CME Group Inc. $CME

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $267.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.94 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

