International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 98.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,031.84 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,980.10 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,150.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3,865.73. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $51.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,544.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.